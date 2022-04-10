Private hospitals start administering precaution dose of COVID vaccine to those aged 18+ from today

Private vaccination centres on Sunday began the administration of the precautionary "third" dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, also known as the booster dose, for the 18-plus population. The age cap for the booster shot came at a time when another highly transmissible XE variant of the coronavirus is being reported. However, the official confirmation of the existence of this particular variant is yet to come.

While speaking to ANI, Pawan Seth, a professional at a private company said, "The booster dose is important as it adds to our existing immunity. With news of XE variants making inroads in India, I think the booster dose is a must to avoid unnecessary calamity. We must not forget the second wave days." A gym trainer, Rakesh said, "I am the first in my family to get a (COVID) booster. I am very excited. I think booster will help us keep fighting from coronavirus, it is important."

On Saturday, major two manufacturers of the COVID vaccine slashed the vaccine price. The price of the COVID booster dose has been reduced to Rs 225, wherein Covishield lowered the amount from Rs 600 and the Covaxin from Rs 1,200 per dose.

Notably, the Delhi government has recently scrapped the order of mandatorily wearing face masks in public places. The Union Ministry of Health on Friday announced the rollout of the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres from April 10.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's Cumulative Covid 19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.70 crore. Over 2.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered for the age group 12-14 years.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload currently stands at 11,132 as it reported 1,054 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

