Covid: 141 new cases, one more death in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 1.29 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,243 and the death toll to 26,157, the latest bulletin stated.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days.

The capital had on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

On Friday, it had reported 146 new cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 percent.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day's count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 percent while no death was reported.

On Wednesday, 126 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had succumbed to the disease.

A total of 10,939 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As many as 450 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the capital, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 49 (0.5 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

