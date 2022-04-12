Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court to stop public access in April as COVID cases rise

"Courtroom access will be limited to the Justices, essential Court personnel, counsel in the scheduled cases, and journalists with full-time press credentials issued by the Supreme Court," the country's highest federal court said in a statement. A live audio feed of oral arguments will be provided.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 04:50 IST
U.S. Supreme Court to stop public access in April as COVID cases rise

The United States Supreme Court said on Monday it will stop allowing the public to attend courtroom sessions in person during the month of April as coronavirus cases rise in the District of Columbia. Despite infections remaining relatively flat nationwide, a number of high-profile political figures in Washington D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The highly transmissible BA.2 Omicron variant accounts for the majority of cases in the United States and has contributed to the reintroduction of restrictions and warnings about infection rates in some other countries. "Courtroom access will be limited to the Justices, essential Court personnel, counsel in the scheduled cases, and journalists with full-time press credentials issued by the Supreme Court," the country's highest federal court said in a statement.

A live audio feed of oral arguments will be provided. Philadelphia on Monday became the first major U.S. city to re-impose a mask mandate, making it obligatory to wear face masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses from next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022