Shanghai reports 1,189 new symptomatic coronavirus cases on April 12
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-04-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 05:31 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese financial centre Shanghai reported 25,141 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 1,189 symptomatic cases for April 12, the local government said on Wednesday.
Asymptomatic cases were up from 22,348 a day earlier. The symptomatic cases rose from 994.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
