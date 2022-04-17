Maha: One chikungunya case detected in Palghar village

A chikungunya case has been detected in a village in Manor in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a district health official said on Sunday.

The patient is a resident of Khadkoli village, while samples of four more people with fever from the vicinity have been sent for analysis, District Health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi told PTI.

''The village has a population of 1,000 and a medical team is camping there to monitor the situation,'' he added.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans from infected mosquitoes and causes severe joint pain and fever. The disease occurs mostly in Africa and Asia, including the Indian sub-continent, and there is no vaccine or specific drug for it at present.

