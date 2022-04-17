Left Menu

Maha: One chikungunya case detected in Palghar village

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:24 IST
A chikungunya case has been detected in a village in Manor in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a district health official said on Sunday.

The patient is a resident of Khadkoli village, while samples of four more people with fever from the vicinity have been sent for analysis, District Health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi told PTI.

''The village has a population of 1,000 and a medical team is camping there to monitor the situation,'' he added.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans from infected mosquitoes and causes severe joint pain and fever. The disease occurs mostly in Africa and Asia, including the Indian sub-continent, and there is no vaccine or specific drug for it at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

