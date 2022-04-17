Delhi records 517 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 4.21 pc

The national capital continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 517 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Delhi health department on Sunday. This is the highest number after February 20. Delhi registered a total of 570 COVID-19 cases on 20 February.

Yesterday the national capital reported 461 new infections and two deaths. According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has mounted to 18,68,550, including 1,518 active cases which is the highest since March 3.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 4.21 per cent. As many as 261 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,40,872.

With zero death in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus in the city stands at 26,160. A total of 12,270 samples were tested for the presence of the virus during the last 24 hours. Of these, 6,446 samples were tested using the RT-PCR testing kits while 5,824 samples were tested using Rapid-Antigen kits.

There are currently 66 patients admitted in the hospitals in the national capital, with 29 being suspected to have COVID-19 and 37 being confirmed cases of the virus. 964 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation. During the last 24 hours, 37,244 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 8,331 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 17,550 people received their second dose.

Meanwhile, India logged 1,150 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, 175 more than yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

