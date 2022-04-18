Left Menu

China reports 23,460 new COVID cases on April 17 vs 26,155 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 23,460 new coronavirus cases on April 17, of which 2,742 were symptomatic and 20,718 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. As of April 17, mainland China had confirmed 185,035 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 06:45 IST
Mainland China reported 23,460 new coronavirus cases on April 17, of which 2,742 were symptomatic and 20,718 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compares with 26,155 new cases a day earlier - 3,529 symptomatic and 22,626 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 3 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,641. As of April 17, mainland China had confirmed 185,035 cases.

