Mushroom poisoning claims one more life in Assam; toll rises to 2

The number of persons who died after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam's Dima Hasao district has increased to two with one more casualty reported on Tuesday, hospital authorities said.

Four others, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at Haflong Civil Hospital and the condition of one of them is serious, they said. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Sujita Tamang. A 65-year-old man died while being brought to the facility on Monday.

All the six people had consumed wild mushrooms a week back in the 8 Kilo area under Umrangso police station.

After eating the mushrooms, they developed nausea and started vomiting a day later following which they were admitted to Umrangso Primary Health Centre.

They were referred to Haflong Civil Hospital on Monday when their condition continued to deteriorate. At least 11 people died of mushroom poisoning in some districts of upper Assam earlier this month.

