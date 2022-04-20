37 cantonment hospitals to have Ayurveda centres
- Country:
- India
The defence ministry has decided to start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals and 12 military healthcare facilities.
The ministry on Wednesday said it has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) for starting the Ayurveda centres.
It said the Ayurveda centres will be functional across the country from May 1.
''Two MoUs have been signed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), one for starting Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals and another for starting Ayurveda centres at 12 military hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS),'' the defence ministry said in a statement.
The MoUs were signed during the three-day mega event, Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering during the inaugural function, where the Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, was also present. ''This (Ayurveda centres) will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments, including families of armed forces personnel and civilians depending on these hospitals,'' the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tuberculosis antigen-based skin tests evaluated by World Health Organization
WR to get Vistadome coach for Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express from Apr 11
Gandhinagar: Gujarat National Law University reports 62 COVID cases in four days
PM to inaugurate Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit' in Gandhinagar on April 20 PM to inaugurate Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20
India's first portable solar rooftop system unveiled in Gandhinagar