37 cantonment hospitals to have Ayurveda centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:40 IST
The defence ministry has decided to start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals and 12 military healthcare facilities.

The ministry on Wednesday said it has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) for starting the Ayurveda centres.

It said the Ayurveda centres will be functional across the country from May 1.

''Two MoUs have been signed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), one for starting Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals and another for starting Ayurveda centres at 12 military hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS),'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

The MoUs were signed during the three-day mega event, Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering during the inaugural function, where the Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, was also present. ''This (Ayurveda centres) will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments, including families of armed forces personnel and civilians depending on these hospitals,'' the ministry said.

