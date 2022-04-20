Doctors agitation affects health services in Nagaland for third day
The Nagaland In-service Doctors Association (NIDA) today completed its three-day Mass Casual Leave demanding increase in their superannuation age, which disrupted health care services in government hospitals throughout the State.
Members of the Nagaland in-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA) had taken mass casual leave to press their demand for an increase in the superannuation age of government medical practitioners from 60 to 62 years.
NIDA president Dr E Phyantsuthung and general secretary Dr Mereninla Senlem said that they have been informed by the government that the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday will decide on the superannuation age of government doctors. With ''due regard to the highest decision-making body of the government and to create a conducive atmosphere for the said meeting,'' NIDA has decided to withhold the ongoing agitation for the day, they said. NIDA president Dr Phyantsuthung on Wednesday told PTI that if the State cabinet meeting on Thursday is not favourable to the doctors' demand, the association would resort to ''a severe course of agitation.'' PTI NBS JRC JRC
