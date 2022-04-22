Left Menu

Delhi govt makes mask mandatory with immediate effect, imposes Rs 500 fine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 17:36 IST
Delhi govt makes mask mandatory with immediate effect, imposes Rs 500 fine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Friday made masks mandatory at public places with immediate effect, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for any violation.

However, the rule on fine will not be applicable on people travelling together in private vehicles.

The Health and Family Welfare Department's order comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) had in its meeting last Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory at public places.

Through an order on April 2, the Delhi government had lifted the penalty of Rs 500 on not wearing face masks at public places as cases were fairly under control then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022