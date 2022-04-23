Left Menu

China's Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-related deaths for April 22

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2022 05:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 05:41 IST
China's Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-related deaths for April 22
  • Country:
  • China

The major financial hub of Shanghai reported that 12 people infected with COVID-19 died on April 22, up from 11 the previous day, the local government said on Saturday.

The city also recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the day, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on April 21, official data showed.

Also Read: Shanghai widens COVID testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine
4
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022