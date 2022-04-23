China's Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-related deaths for April 22

The major financial hub of Shanghai reported that 12 people infected with COVID-19 died on April 22, up from 11 the previous day, the local government said on Saturday.

The city also recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the day, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on April 21, official data showed.

Also Read: Shanghai widens COVID testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs