20 more test Covid positive in Punjab; one death

Punjab on Monday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,442, according to a medical bulletin.A covid-related fatality was reported from Moga district in the state, the bulletin said. The toll from the pandemic reached 17,748. The toll remained unchanged at 1,165.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:40 IST
Punjab on Monday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,442, according to a medical bulletin.

A covid-related fatality was reported from Moga district in the state, the bulletin said. The toll from the pandemic reached 17,748. It also included three death cases which were not reported earlier.

Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of COVID-19 so far this April, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 167, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala.

Fourteen patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,41,527, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 92,007.

The number of active cases was 41 on Monday.

No Covid-related death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The toll remained unchanged at 1,165.

