Left Menu

Around 190 cases of acute hepatitis in children reported -ECDC

There have now been around 190 cases of severe hepatitis reported in children around the world, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The ECDC is investigating the cases alongside national authorities and the World Health Organization.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:16 IST
Around 190 cases of acute hepatitis in children reported -ECDC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There have now been around 190 cases of severe hepatitis reported in children around the world, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The outbreak was first reported in the United Kingdom earlier this month and has since been identified in at least 12 countries worldwide.

That includes around 40 cases in the European Union/European Economic Area, ECDC director Andrea Ammon told reporters in a virtual briefing on Tuesday. The ECDC is investigating the cases alongside national authorities and the World Health Organization. Severe hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, is rare in otherwise healthy children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022