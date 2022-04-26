Finland's President Niinisto, 73, examined in hospital due to COVID
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto is being examined in hospital due to his prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, the president's office said on Tuesday. "The President of the Republic's condition is reasonably good," it said in a statement, adding he would continue to work remotely. Niinisto, 73, tested positive for coronavirus a week ago on Tuesday.
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:48 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto is being examined in hospital due to his prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, the president's office said on Tuesday. "The President of the Republic's condition is reasonably good," it said in a statement, adding he would continue to work remotely.
Niinisto, 73, tested positive for coronavirus a week ago on Tuesday. Finland is in the middle of considering joining NATO and Niinisto plays a central role in the process, which is expected to come to a conclusion within weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Finland
- Niinisto
- Sauli Niinisto
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO plans full-scale military presence at border, says Stoltenberg - The Telegraph
Kremlin says NATO membership for Finland, Sweden won't bring stability to Europe
Lithuania wants NATO to expand Baltic battalions into brigades
Cuban envoy to India says Ukraine crisis must be seen in light of NATO expansion
NATO official says up to Sweden, Finland if they want to join