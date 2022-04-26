Left Menu

Finland's President Niinisto, 73, examined in hospital due to COVID

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto is being examined in hospital due to his prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, the president's office said on Tuesday. "The President of the Republic's condition is reasonably good," it said in a statement, adding he would continue to work remotely. Niinisto, 73, tested positive for coronavirus a week ago on Tuesday.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:48 IST
Sauli Niinisto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto is being examined in hospital due to his prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, the president's office said on Tuesday. "The President of the Republic's condition is reasonably good," it said in a statement, adding he would continue to work remotely.

Niinisto, 73, tested positive for coronavirus a week ago on Tuesday. Finland is in the middle of considering joining NATO and Niinisto plays a central role in the process, which is expected to come to a conclusion within weeks.

