Mumbai reports over 100 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day; no new death, active tally rises to 563

Mumbai reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, but no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the financial capital, the city civic body said.

The metropolis registered 112 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since February 25, taking the overall tally to 10,59,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

On February 25, the city had witnessed 128 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter only twice before March 2, the financial capital had seen 100 or more COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 102 COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily cases since February 27, when the city had detected 103 patients.

With no death linked to coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the toll remained unchanged at 19,562, as per the bulletin.

New coronavirus cases are gradually inching up in the city though the number of daily tests was still under 10,000.

In the last 24 hours, 9,478 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking their cumulative count to 1,68,67,755, the BMC said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.011 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate was 98 per cent.

As per the bulletin, out of the new cases, 111 were asymptomatic and only one patient was admitted in hospital.

With 98 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries jumped to 10,39,420, it said.

Mumbai is left with 563 active COVID-19 cases.

The case doubling rate in Mumbai was 9,135 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infections between April 20 and April 26 was 0.007 per cent, the civic body said.

At present, out of 26,044 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, only 17 beds are occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for several weeks now.

On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third coronavirus wave which started from December 21, 2021.

Last year, Mumbai had reported 11,163 cases on April 4 and 90 deaths on May 1, both highest figures during the second wave of the pandemic.

Speaking at a function on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to people to keep wearing face masks while outdoors as the COVID-19 threat was not yet over.

The state government had lifted all coronavirus-related curbs, including mask mandate, in the first week of April after the third wave of the pandemic ebbed.

