IMF's Georgieva tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:59 IST
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for COVID-19, the IMF said on Thursday, following marathon meetings last week with global finance leaders in Washington.
In an emailed statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Georgieva "is experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely while isolating at home."
The IMF said Georgieva, 68, is fully vaccinated and boosted and is following standard IMF and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID protocols.
