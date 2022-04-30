Left Menu

Covid: One more case in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 30-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ladakh reported one more Covid case that took the infection tally to 28,246, officials said on Saturday.

The lone case was reported from Leh, they said The number of active cases now stands at four, all from Leh, officials said. No Covid-related fatality took place on Friday and the death toll stood at 228 – 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

The overall recoveries have reached 28, officials added.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

