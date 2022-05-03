Bayer wins U.S. priority review of the drug against metastatic prostate cancer
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:49 IST
Bayer's Nubeqa drug won priority review status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as the German drugmaker seeks to widen the use of the prostate cancer drug from an early disease stage to metastatic cases.
The priority status was granted as the U.S. regulatory body accepted Bayer's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the use of Nubeqa, jointly developed with Finnish drugmaker Orion, against metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday.
