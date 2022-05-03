4-year-old boy drowns in water tank in HP's Hamirpur

A four-year old boy drowned in a water tank in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, an official said on Tuesday. Tanishk, son of Rakesh Kumar who works as a labourer, drowned on Monday in the water tank kept in the courtyard of their house at Jindvi Brahmana village, he added. The boy's mother had gone to the adjacent well to wash clothes when the unfortunate incident happened, he added.

The boy fell into the tank while trying to take water from it, he said, adding nobody was at home then. Not finding the boy at home upon her return, the mother started looking for him. When she could not find him after searching around the house, she looked into the tank. The family took the boy to the Bhota Primary Health Center where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

