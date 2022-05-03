Left Menu

4-year-old boy drowns in water tank in HP's Hamirpur

The boys mother had gone to the adjacent well to wash clothes when the unfortunate incident happened, he added.The boy fell into the tank while trying to take water from it, he said, adding nobody was at home then. When she could not find him after searching around the house, she looked into the tank.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:46 IST
4-year-old boy drowns in water tank in HP's Hamirpur
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year old boy drowned in a water tank in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, an official said on Tuesday. Tanishk, son of Rakesh Kumar who works as a labourer, drowned on Monday in the water tank kept in the courtyard of their house at Jindvi Brahmana village, he added. The boy's mother had gone to the adjacent well to wash clothes when the unfortunate incident happened, he added.

The boy fell into the tank while trying to take water from it, he said, adding nobody was at home then. Not finding the boy at home upon her return, the mother started looking for him. When she could not find him after searching around the house, she looked into the tank. The family took the boy to the Bhota Primary Health Center where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022