Left Menu

North Korea raises alarm after confirming first COVID-19 case

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for raising COVID-19 preventive measures to maximum levels as the country announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic.The Korean Central News Agency said Thursday tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital Pyongyang confirmed that they were infected with the Omicron variant.The agency said Kim called a meeting of the ruling Korean Workers Partys Politburo where the members decided to raise the anti-virus measures.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 12-05-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 06:08 IST
North Korea raises alarm after confirming first COVID-19 case
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for raising COVID-19 preventive measures to maximum levels as the country announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic.

The Korean Central News Agency said Thursday tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital Pyongyang confirmed that they were infected with the Omicron variant.

The agency said Kim called a meeting of the ruling Korean Workers' Party's Politburo where the members decided to raise the anti-virus measures. Kim during the meeting called for officials to stabilise transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.

North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19 from its territory. It had closed its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years that further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
4
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022