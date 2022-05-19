Sikkim reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 39,165

Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 39,165, a health department bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 452, with no report of any fatality from any part of the state, it said.

The fresh cases were registered in East Sikkim.

On Wednesday, the Himalayan state had not registered any case.

Sikkim currently has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 37,958 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 747 patients have migrated to other places.

The state has thus far tested 3,37,560 samples for COVID-19.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates stood at 2.4 percent and 98.8 percent, respectively.

