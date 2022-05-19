Left Menu

Sikkim reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 39,165

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:32 IST
Sikkim reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 39,165
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 39,165, a health department bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 452, with no report of any fatality from any part of the state, it said.

The fresh cases were registered in East Sikkim.

On Wednesday, the Himalayan state had not registered any case.

Sikkim currently has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 37,958 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 747 patients have migrated to other places.

The state has thus far tested 3,37,560 samples for COVID-19.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates stood at 2.4 percent and 98.8 percent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022