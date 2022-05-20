French authorities confirm first monkeypox case in Paris region - media reports
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:19 IST
French health authorities on Friday confirmed a first case of monkeypox virus in the Paris region, several French media outlets reported, one day after news of a first suspected case emerged.
Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash. It is usually mild, although there are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe – with up to 10% mortality – and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate in about 1% of cases.
