Dutch health agency confirms first monkeypox case in the Netherlands

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:39 IST
A patient with monkeypox was confirmed in the Netherlands for the first time, the government's health agency said on Friday, adding more people may have become infected with the disease.

"After the weekend, we will give an update on any new infections that have become known", the National Insitute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement. More than 100 cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, have been reported in Europe this week, with German officials describing the outbreak as the largest ever in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

