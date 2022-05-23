Left Menu

AstraZeneca says COVID shot approved in EU as booster

Updated: 23-05-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:44 IST
Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria has been approved in the European Union by the region's medical regulator as a third-dose booster in adults following a panel recommendation last week.

