AstraZeneca says COVID shot approved in EU as booster
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:44 IST
Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria has been approved in the European Union by the region's medical regulator as a third-dose booster in adults following a panel recommendation last week.
