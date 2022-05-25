Two dead, 14 injured in elementary school shooting in Texas -ABC News

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 01:58 IST
At least two children were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in a shooting at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, according to news media and local hospital reports on social media.

No official details were immediately available on the midday shooting, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio. But Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on its Facebook page that it received 13 children as patients via ambulance or buses for treatment, and that two of those "were deceased."

A second hospital said it received two patients from the shooting - one child and one adult.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

