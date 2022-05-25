Should We Be Worried About Pandemic Drinking Trends?

It seems a long time ago since leaders appeared on major news channels issuing orders to citizens to stay at home, but the pandemic is far from over. As cases rise in some parts and news headlines continue to focus on global health issues, one subject that is provoking debate and discussion is alcohol consumption. Studies suggest that people drank more than usual during the pandemic, and this is a trend that could have long-term implications.

Alcohol consumption trends

In the US, a major study, which was published in Hepatology, revealed that increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic could contribute to 8,000 additional deaths linked to alcohol-related liver disease. Data compiled by researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital showed that the number of adults who drank excessively rose by 21% during the crisis. In the short term, the spike in binge drinking is expected to cause 100 deaths and 2,800 cases of liver failure by 2023. Looking to the future, researchers expect excessive alcohol consumption to cause 18,700 extra cases of liver failure and 1,000 additional cases of liver cancer by 2040. A sustained uptick for over a year could increase mortality rates by a further 19%-35%.

The US is not the only country to report an upturn in drinking in the last two years. Figures from the UK suggest a significant increase in alcohol consumption, particularly during the first lockdown, which started in March 2020. Surveys revealed a 58.6% increase in high-risk drinking, which is characterized by drinking 50 units of alcohol or more per week for men and 35 units or more for women, between March 2020 and March 2021. People who bought alcohol frequently before the start of the pandemic were likely to buy more. Sales among the heaviest drinkers increased by over 14%, which equates to around 15 million liters of alcohol. In total, alcohol sales rose by 24.4% in 2020/2021 from 2019/2020.

The implications of increased alcohol consumption

Alcohol is legal and many people can enjoy it without any worries about developing health issues or breaking the law. The problem is that increased consumption can have devastating implications for public health and safety. Alcohol can affect judgment and behavior, and it is commonly linked to an elevated risk of crime.

Domestic crime increased during the pandemic in the US, with more people consuming alcohol at home and families and couples forced to spend more time together during lockdowns. There was also a significant increase in the proportion of drivers involved in fatal and serious car accidents who had alcohol in their system. Between March and September 2020, 27% of drivers were involved in alcohol-related crashes compared to 21% of drivers between September 2019 and March 2020. Drink driving is a feature of approximately 30% of accidents in the US. Despite reduced traffic during the pandemic, it seems there was no drop in the demand for an experienced DUI lawyer, as Covid-19 did not lead to a fall in alcohol-related collisions. Statistics show that 34% of fatal crashes in Rhode Island involved alcohol-impaired drivers. The lowest figures were recorded in Idaho (11%).

The study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital highlights the possible consequences of increased drinking in relation to a higher risk of liver disease and liver cancer. This research is backed by figures from the UK, which suggest that a rise in excessive consumption during the pandemic caused an increase in deaths directly linked to alcohol intake. The number of alcohol-specific deaths rose by 20.8% in 2019/2020 compared to 2.9% in 2018/2019.

After the pandemic

In many countries, restrictions started to ease several months ago and life has returned to something much more comparable to 'normal.' Has the transition from staying at home and working from home offices to being able to get out and about affected alcohol consumption, and what does the future hold? Statistics from the UK suggest that alcohol intake has fallen since the days of tough lockdowns and periods of strict restrictions, particularly among heavy drinkers who reported increased consumption during the first lockdown in 2020. Over 40% of people who regularly consumed more than 15 units per week in 2020 said that they were drinking less in 2021, according to a study by researchers at University College London.

Should be we worried about pandemic drinking trends?

Before anyone had even heard about Covid-19, rises in alcohol consumption were causing alarm bells to ring. Consumption was steadily rising among some groups, and figures from the NIAAA (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism) showed an 8% increase in per capita consumption in the US. Intake among women was an area of particular concern. While consumption among men was fairly stagnant, the percentage of women who drank increased by 10% and the proportion of women who engaged in binge drinking rose by 23%. It was no surprise to research teams that alcohol sales surged during the early days of the pandemic when lockdowns were introduced. Figures mirrored previous national and global crises and disasters, with a growing number of people using alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Studies indicate that a spike in alcohol consumption during the pandemic is likely to increase the number of deaths and cases of liver disease and liver cancer in the years ahead, but the full impact of drinking trends is unclear and it may not become apparent for several years. One issue that is essential to consider is access to help and support. Will the people who consumed more alcohol during the pandemic due to stress, mental health disorders, or addiction be able to get the help they need at a time when services are under intense pressure and resources are stretched?

Statistics show that in many countries, alcohol consumption increased during the pandemic. Covid-19 has not gone away, but people are slowly getting used to a 'new normal', and restrictions are easing. There are suggestions that pandemic drinking trends have already started to impact public health and crime rates, but it could be several years before the true toll of increased consumption is known.

