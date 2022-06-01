Left Menu

Japan foreign minister Hayashi tests positive for COVID

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-06-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 11:46 IST
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recuperating at home, the ministry said on Wednesday.

No close contacts have been identified at the ministry, it said in a statement. Hayashi developed a mild fever earlier but his current symptoms are limited to a sore throat, a ministry official said.

Kyodo News had earlier reported that Hayashi had canceled his appearance in parliament for the day after developing a fever.

