Portugal's monkeypox case tally rises to 119

Portuguese health authority DGS reported 19 new cases of monkeypox on Wednesday, bringing to 119 the total of confirmed infections in one of the main hot spots of the recent outbreak. Spain on Monday confirmed 12 new cases, bringing its total to 132.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:53 IST
Portuguese health authority DGS reported 19 new cases of monkeypox on Wednesday, bringing to 119 the total of confirmed infections in one of the main hot spots of the recent outbreak. The authority said all confirmed cases of the usually mild viral disease had been found in men, most aged under 40.

Portugal, neighboring Spain, and Britain are the countries with the most cases in the outbreak of monkeypox outside parts of the west and central Africa where it is endemic. Spain on Monday confirmed 12 new cases, bringing its total to 132. The Portuguese cases remain under clinical follow-up but all those infected are stable and none have been hospitalized, the health authority said.

