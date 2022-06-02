Goa records 47 COVID-19 cases, two-digit rise after a month

Goa on Thursday recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 which raised the tally of infections in the state to 2,45,896, an official from the state health department said.

The coastal state is seeing a sudden rise in infections after recording cases in single digit throughout May.

On Wednesday, it had recorded 46 cases of coronavirus infection. As many as 11 patients recovered on Thursday, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,879, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,832 as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said.

The state now has 185 active cases. At least 875 swab samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total of samples tested for coronavirus infection to 19,53,152.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,45,896, New cases 47, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,41,879, Active cases 185, Samples tested to date 19,53,152.

