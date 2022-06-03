White House says vaccinations of young children could begin by June 21

The White House expects vaccinations of young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21, if federal authorities approve their use in coming weeks, White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday.

Jha told reporters that the U.S. government had enough COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to begin the program for young children if and when the vaccines are approved. He said the federal government would make 10 million vaccines available to state and local authorities to start broad-based vaccinations of young children under age 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)