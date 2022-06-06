Book capturing elimination of infectious diseases in Southeast Asia launched

To mark World Environment Day this year, a book titled ''Elimination of Infectious Diseases from the South-East Asia Region, Keeping the Promise'' was launched at a virtual event on Monday.

The book shows the great progress that has been made in the control of communicable diseases in the region in the last decade, said Prof. David Heymann, infectious disease epidemiologist and a public health expert.

''It provides compelling insights into how this has been done with high-level commitment, funding and maintaining the sense of urgency. It provides good news at a time when the world is faced by the devastating effects of climate change,'' Heymann said.

Edited by Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, the book is a compilation of chapters authored by public health experts and details the achievements of the member countries such as the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis, yaws, malaria, lymphatic filariasis, trachoma and moving towards a leprosy-free world.

These successes follow the prioritisation of elimination of neglected tropical diseases and other diseases on the verge of elimination in the region, after Singh assumed office as the regional director in 2014, according to a statement issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

''Countries of the South-East Asia region have for decades been fighting communicable diseases. I know the challenges. But as this book shows, those challenges have not stopped the fight against communicable diseases nor have they stopped the strengthening of primary healthcare and the expansion of universal health coverage,'' Prof. Heymann said.

On launching the book as part of a World Environment Day initiative, Singh said, ''Climate change and other environmental determinants threaten to halt or even reverse the region's hard-won gains against communicable diseases, which would in turn negatively impact inclusive and sustainable social and economic growth.'' Biodiverse and well-functioning ecosystems are vital to sustain and enhance human health, she said, adding that everyone must have access to clean air, fresh water and nutritional security to prevent diseases and promote health, and to pursue sustainable livelihoods.

Countries in the region are already taking measures, in line with the 2017 Malé Declaration, the region's 2019 Framework for Action on Building Health Systems Resilience to Climate Change and the ''One Health'' approach to address health threats at the human, animal and environment interface, Singh said.

Dr Palitha Abeykoon, Special Envoy of the WHO Director-General for COVID-19, Colombo, said the book is ''inspiring, highly engaging and valuable collection of major achievements in communicable diseases control in our region, as envisioned by Dr Khetrapal at the beginning of her tenure. We all applaud her that the promises have been kept''.

''As the book emphasises, it is now the responsibility of the countries and all of us to protect and sustain these victories in the coming years, particularly in the light of the economic stressors that are being observed by some of our countries,'' he said.

Prof. N K Ganguly, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), described the book as a ''real-time description of what we have done and different experiences of different countries''. He stressed that a rights-based approach, communication and participation of communities are important for the sustainability of the progress as highlighted in the book.

Prof. A P Dash, an eminent scientist and infectious diseases expert, said there is a changing pattern and behaviour of vector-borne diseases due to global warming.

''We need to reorient the control programmes according to these changes. An environmental and ecological approach to health is very important to ensure good health. The eight flagship priorities identified by the regional director give a clear environmental approach to health,'' he added.

