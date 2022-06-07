Left Menu

Two new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:13 IST
Two new COVID-19 cases in Andamans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,051 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The archipelago now has five active cases, while 9,917 people have been cured of the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has tested over 7.41 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022