Novavax could ship COVID vaccine doses to U.S. by end of June

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 02:38 IST
Novavax Inc hopes to ship doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to its U.S. warehouses by the end of June if it is authorized, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino told Reuters on Tuesday.

A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers earlier on Tuesday voted to recommend the agency authorize the company's vaccine for adults.

