BRIEF- EMA Adopts First List Of Critical Medicines For Covid-19

EMA: * EMA: EMA ADOPTS FIRST LIST OF CRITICAL MEDICINES FOR COVID-19 : 08/06/2022

* EMA: MEDICINES INCLUDED IN LIST AUTHORISED FOR COVID-19 & THEIR SUPPLY & DEMAND WILL BE CLOSELY MONITORED TO IDENTIFY AND MANAGE POTENTIAL OR ACTUAL SHORTAGES * EMA: PUBLISHED LIST CONTAINS ALL APPROVED VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS IN THE EU TO PREVENT OR TREAT COVID-19

* EMA: LIST DOES NOT REPLACE NATIONAL GUIDANCE ON VACCINATION AND CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19

