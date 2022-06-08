Left Menu

Bengal COVID scenario dipped slightly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:56 IST
Bengal COVID scenario dipped slightly
  • Country:
  • India

Bengal's COVID-19 scenario on Wednesday dipped slightly with 85 fresh cases of the contagion reported from various districts of the state taking the tally to 20,19,832, the health department said.

Sixtyone cases on the contagion was reported in the state on Tuesday.

The toll, however, remained at 21,205 as no deaths were reported from anywhere in the state.

There were 48 recoveries reported in Bengal in the last 24 hours. So far, 19,98,158 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The number of active cases also rose by 37 to be at 469.

Bengal since Tuesday tested 7,956 samples, the health bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022