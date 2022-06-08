Bengal COVID scenario dipped slightly

Bengal's COVID-19 scenario on Wednesday dipped slightly with 85 fresh cases of the contagion reported from various districts of the state taking the tally to 20,19,832, the health department said.

Sixtyone cases on the contagion was reported in the state on Tuesday.

The toll, however, remained at 21,205 as no deaths were reported from anywhere in the state.

There were 48 recoveries reported in Bengal in the last 24 hours. So far, 19,98,158 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The number of active cases also rose by 37 to be at 469.

Bengal since Tuesday tested 7,956 samples, the health bulletin stated.

