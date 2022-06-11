Man beats dog to death in Bharuch; case registered

An FIR was registered against a man for beating a stray dog to death with a stick in Bharuch city of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Vijay More, had attacked the dog on its head, leaving it badly injured, police said, adding the canine was taken to an animal care hospital in an ambulance after people called a helpline number.

It died during treatment at the hospital, a police official said. A case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), the official added.

