Romania detects its first case of monkeypox-health ministry

Romania confirmed its first case of monkeypox - a disease usually found in west and central Africa - in a 26-year-old male from the capital Bucharest, the health ministry said on Monday.

The patient, whose partner travelled recently in several European countries with numerous confirmed cases, is in a good condition and is being treated in isolation, the ministry said.

