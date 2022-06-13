Left Menu

Romania detects its first case of monkeypox-health ministry

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 13-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania confirmed its first case of monkeypox - a disease usually found in west and central Africa - in a 26-year-old male from the capital Bucharest, the health ministry said on Monday.

The patient, whose partner travelled recently in several European countries with numerous confirmed cases, is in a good condition and is being treated in isolation, the ministry said.

