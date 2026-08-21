DR Congo Gets 70,000 Ebola Vaccine Doses as Bundibugyo Outbreak Continues

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is set to receive 70,000 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine as health authorities respond to the ongoing Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak, with part of the allocation being used in a major clinical trial that could help answer an important question about whether a vaccine developed for a different Ebola virus can also protect people against Bundibugyo virus. The International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision (ICG), which manages the global Ebola vaccine stockpile, approved the initial release after the DRC government requested vaccines last week.

Ervebo is currently licensed and recommended for outbreaks caused by Ebola virus, previously known as Zaire ebolavirus, rather than Bundibugyo virus. Its use during the current outbreak therefore carries an unusual dual purpose: protecting people who face some of the greatest exposure risks while collecting stronger scientific evidence that could shape vaccination strategies during future Bundibugyo outbreaks.

20,000 doses will support a Phase 3 clinical trial

Of the 70,000 doses being released, 20,000 will be used in a Phase 3 clinical trial designed to study the vaccine's impact against Bundibugyo virus. Scientists do not yet know whether Ervebo provides meaningful protection against this virus in humans, though early laboratory findings and animal research suggest that some protection may be possible.

The trial could provide evidence that is currently missing and give health authorities a clearer basis for deciding whether Ervebo should have a role in future Bundibugyo responses. Researchers will be able to assess the vaccine under real outbreak conditions, while policy-makers could eventually use the findings to refine vaccination recommendations and strengthen preparedness in countries where different Ebola viruses remain a public health threat.

Because the level of protection remains uncertain, informed consent will be especially important. People offered vaccination, whether through the clinical trial or outside it, need clear information about known risks, possible benefits and the limits of current scientific knowledge so they can make an informed decision about receiving the vaccine.

50,000 doses will help protect frontline and health workers

The remaining 50,000 vaccine doses are allocated to frontline and health workers, following current recommendations from the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE). These workers can face repeated exposure while treating patients, supporting outbreak control, conducting surveillance and carrying out other essential response activities in affected communities.

The allocation brings together several international health and humanitarian organizations. The ICG partners include the World Health Organization (WHO), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Médecins Sans Frontières and UNICEF, while Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, provides funding for the global vaccine stockpile. WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have welcomed the decision to release the doses to the DRC.

Communities remain central to controlling the outbreak

WHO and Africa CDC are supporting the DRC government's focus on a community-led approach, giving affected communities a central role in decisions and actions aimed at limiting transmission, protecting families, and building trust in public health measures. That community involvement becomes particularly important when a vaccine is being used against a virus for which its effectiveness in humans has not yet been established. Clear communication about what scientists know, what remains uncertain, and why evidence is being collected can help people understand the response rather than simply being asked to participate.

WHO and Africa CDC say they remain united in supporting the DRC as the country works to protect affected communities, save lives and bring the Bundibugyo outbreak under control. The response could also produce valuable scientific evidence for the wider continent, helping African health authorities prepare for future outbreaks with better information about which vaccines can be used and under what circumstances.