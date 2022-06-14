At 1,724, COVID-19 cases jump by 600 in Mumbai in 24 hours; two die

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,724 fresh COVID-19 cases, a rise of over 600 compared to Monday, and two fatalities due to the infection, the civic bulletin said. With this, Mumbai's tally of infections climbed to 10,83,589 and the COVID-19 death toll to 19,575, it said.

A day earlier, the metropolis had logged 1,118 cases but no fatality.

Tuesday is the eighth consecutive day when Mumbai reported COVID-19 cases in four digits. The positivity rate stands at 15.65 per cent as of Tuesday.

Earlier, Mumbai had reported two fatalities due to COVID-19 on June 12. According to the bulletin, both the patients who succumbed to the infection were women above 60 years with comorbidities. Mumbai's tally of active cases climbed to 11,813. The growth rate of cases jumped over 0.149 per cent between June 7-13, as per the bulletin.

The doubling rate of cases is 458 days.

With 11,065 tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,73,11,008, the bulletin said. A day before about 9,600 tests were conducted.

Out of the 1,724 new patients, 1,649 are asymptomatic while 75 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, five patients are on Oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said out of 24,861 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 429 beds remain occupied.

A total of 1,240 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the metropolis to 10,52,201.

The city remains free of sealed buildings and COVID-19 containment zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)