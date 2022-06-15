Left Menu

U.S. FDA advisers weigh COVID vaccines for infants, young children

Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration are meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to recommend authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines for the millions of children ages five years and under, an important step toward immunizing a group that has not been eligible for the shots during the pandemic. The U.S. government is planning for a June 21 start to its under-5 vaccination campaign should the vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech receive FDA authorization, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said last week.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:35 IST
U.S. FDA advisers weigh COVID vaccines for infants, young children

Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration are meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to recommend authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines for the millions of children ages five years and under, an important step toward immunizing a group that has not been eligible for the shots during the pandemic.

The U.S. government is planning for a June 21 start to its under-5 vaccination campaign should the vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech receive FDA authorization, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said last week. The panel members will make separate recommendations on each of the vaccines, with votes roughly an hour apart.

Once the FDA authorizes the vaccines for the age group - 6 months to 4 years old for Pfizer/BioNTech and 6 months to 5 years old for Moderna - the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make its recommendations on use of the shots in young children. Public health officials and experts say that even though a large portion of small children were infected during the winter surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, natural immunity wanes over time and vaccinations should help prevent a hospitalizations and deaths when cases rise again.

FDA officials told the panel that the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths so far in small children - roughly 442 under age 5 - "compared terribly" to the 78 deaths reported during the swine flu pandemic of 2019-2010. "I think we have to be careful that we don't become numb to the number of pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths," FDA official Peter Marks told the panel.

The companies have presented data showing their vaccines are safe and generate a strong immune response in younger children, but it remains unclear how many parents will decide to vaccinate them. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children ages 5 to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is fully vaccinated. About 76% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, lagging most Western nations.

"This 19 million person group is the last one that can’t access a vaccine," Andy Slavitt, former senior pandemic adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden said on Twitter this week. "It will be a watershed moment that within a week vaccines will be approved for all ages."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show; U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17 and more

Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round and more

Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia exten...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022