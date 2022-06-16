India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19
India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. India had eleven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 524,803, the ministry added.
Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than 1,000 daily cases for a second successive day.
Thursday's figure is the highest since February 26, a Reuters tally showed. India had eleven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 524,803, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- India
- the health ministry
- New Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Godrej Veg Oils recognizes top vada pav outlets across 7 cities in Maharashtra under its initiative 'Vada Pav Cha Raja'
Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw appointed BJP in-charge for RS polls in Karnataka, Maharashtra respectively.
Maharashtra records 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in last three months: Health dept. PTI PR
CBI files charge sheet against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 cr bribery case
Maharashtra records 1,045 COVID-19 cases, one death