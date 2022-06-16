Left Menu

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. India had eleven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 524,803, the ministry added.

India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than 1,000 daily cases for a second successive day.

Thursday's figure is the highest since February 26, a Reuters tally showed. India had eleven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 524,803, the ministry added.

