India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800

India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases increased to 63,063, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday. The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817. The active cases now constitute 0.15 percent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 percent, the health ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases increased to 63,063, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday.

The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.

The active cases now constitute 0.15 percent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 percent, the health ministry said. The case fatality rate was 1.21 percent.

An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.47 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.41 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 4,26,82,697.

A total of 5,24,817 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,880 from Maharashtra, 69,853 from Kerala, 40,110 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,225 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,207 from West Bengal.

Of the 14 new fatalities, eight are from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, two from Delhi, and one from Karnataka.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

According to the ministry, 195.84 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It went past the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

