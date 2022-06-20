Left Menu

North Korea reports 18,820 more fever cases amid covid-19 outbreak - KCNA

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 20-06-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 02:44 IST
North Korea has recorded another 18,820 new fever cases amid its first official COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday, as daily reported infections continued to drop and no new deaths were reported.

Overall more than 4.6 million have shown fever symptoms since an outbreak was first acknowledged in mid-May, but the country has not revealed how many of those patients had actually tested positive for the coronavirus.

