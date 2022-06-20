Left Menu

Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital

PTI | London | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:37 IST
Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic on Monday, his office said.

Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the "routine" procedure.

He said the operation had been scheduled in advance and was performed by medics working for the state-funded National Health Service at a London hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filled in for Johnson during the operation.

Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus in April 2020. Blain said Monday's procedure was unrelated to COVID-19.

Johnson, 58, is due to travel to a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda later this week and to attend Group of Seven and NATO summits later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022