Left Menu

COVID-19: 19 new cases, 1 more death in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:13 IST
COVID-19: 19 new cases, 1 more death in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir reported 19 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,520 while another fatality due to the virus raised the death toll to 4,753, officials said here.

According to officials, the death was reported from Jammu and was the first Covid-related fatality in the Union Territory in more than a month. Of the new cases, 14 were reported from Jammu and five from Kashmir, they said.

There are 169 active cases of COVID-19, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,598, officials said.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022