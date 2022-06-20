Left Menu

MP sees 71 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 435

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:14 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,607 on Monday after the detection of 71 cases at a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,740, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,32,432, leaving the state with 435 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,273 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,37,728, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,607 new cases 71, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,432, active cases 435, number of tests so far 2,94,37,728.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

