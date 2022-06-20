Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:34 IST
Telangana: 246 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Telangana on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 7,96,301 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 185.

A Health Department bulletin said 155 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,90,073.

The recovery rate stood at 99.22 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 20,507 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 2,117, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

