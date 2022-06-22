Denmark to offer fourth COVID vaccine dose to people over 50 years
"It is not surprising to us that new variants occur and infections can increase. But it still happened earlier than expected. And that's why we need to respond, and that's why we are acting now," Frederiksen said. She added that vulnerable groups would be able to get a booster shot already from next week.
Denmark plans to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the autumn to those who are over 50 years old, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday as she announced a strategy to curb the spread of the disease over the coming months.
She added that vulnerable groups would be able to get a booster shot already from next week.
