Left Menu

Slight dip in daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala with 3,890 new infections

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:45 IST
Slight dip in daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala with 3,890 new infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a slight dip on Wednesday with the State reporting 3,890 infections, taking the caseload till date to 66,12,607.

The southern State saw 3,172 people recovering from the disease, according to official data.

Today, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total casualties to 69,924.

The active cases have risen to 25,044 till date, according to the data.

A total of 22,927 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with a TPR (test positivity rate) of 16.97 per cent, it said.

On Tuesday, the State reported 4,224 fresh infections.

The last time the State recorded over 4,000 fresh infections in a day was in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022